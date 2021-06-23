Las Vegas woman killed in apparent murder-suicide ID’d by coroner

A woman found dead after an apparent murder-suicide last Wednesday was identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Guille Gallegos, 62, of Las Vegas, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it appeared Gallegos’ husband, 68-year-old Moises Gallegos, fatally shot his wife, then himself in their home at the Tuscano Condominiums, located at 7255 W. Sunset Road.

The couple was found after Spencer said the wife’s employer requested a welfare check. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

