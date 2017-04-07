Laughlin father rebooked on murder charge after girl, 1, dies

Tracy Thompson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 1-year-old Laughlin girl has died after being hospitalized with critical injuries, and her father now faces a murder charge, police said.

Tracy Thompson, 24, initially was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse after his daughter was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

The girl was airlifted to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas on Sunday for further treatment, but she died this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

As a result, Thompson was rebooked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder. He also faces a charge of battery in connection with a fight at the jail, which happened while he was being booked for his initial child abuse arrest, records show.

Thompson is now being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court April 13.

No other information was available Thursday, as his arrest report had not been released. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the girl’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.