Lawsuit filed on behalf of 450 Las Vegas shooting victims

The crosses and mementos left behind by visitors at a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

More than 450 victims of the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas have filed a lawsuit in California against MGM Resorts International and other defendants, including the gunman’s estate.

The suit includes two wrongful death claims, while lawyers involved in the litigation also have filed other complaints in Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Texas-based firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz.

Along with the hotel-casino giant and shooter Stephen Paddock’s estate, defendants include MGM Resorts Festival Grounds LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Contemporary Services Corp.

The attorneys have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Los Angeles to discuss the litigation.

