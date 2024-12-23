Man, 20, arrested in possible road rage shooting in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a possible road rage shooting that left a person dead last year.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a possible road rage shooting that left a person dead late last year.

According to police, at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2023, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting near Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died days later, according to police.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was driving northbound on Escondido Street from Cactus Avenue in a blue KIA Sportage. The victim was following a white 4-door sedan when shots were heard, police said previously.

On Monday, police announced that Jaxsyn Bunker was identified as the suspect in this case.

Bunker was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges. On Dec. 21, police said he was rebooked for open murder.