Man accused of fatally shooting next-door neighbor pleads not guilty

A man who police said fatally shot his Summerlin neighbor in May has pleaded not guilty.

Eddi Moreno is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 47-year-old Joe Moreno — the two are not related — after Joe Moreno is alleged to have exposed his genitals in front of Eddi Moreno’s children.

Joe Moreno was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

The shooting was reported at 7:07 p.m. on the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard. Officers located five shell casings at the scene.

Video footage from Eddi Moreno’s home shows him shooting Joe Moreno, court documents state.

A grand jury indicted Eddi Moreno on one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon on Aug. 1.

Eddi Moreno is due in court Tuesday.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

