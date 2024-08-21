Man accused of killing woman behind rental car shop held without bail

Frederick Blanche, 37, faces open murder and attempted murder charges for the August 3 shooting that left Gina Martin dead and Brian Marshall wounded.

Frederick Blanche, accused of killing a woman at a car rental office, speaks with his attorney Tony Abbatangelo at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Frederick Blanche, accused of killing a woman at a car rental office, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gina Martin and friend Ivan Williams are seen in an undated photo. (Ivan Williams)

Frederick Blanche, accused of killing a woman outside a car rental office, speaks with his attorney Tony Abbatangelo at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The man accused of killing a woman in a shooting behind a rental car office and trying to kill a man who was with her is still being held without bail after he appeared in court Wednesday.

Frederick Blanche, 37, faces open murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the August 3 killing of Gina Martin and the shooting of Brian Marshall. The shooting occurred behind the Avis at 4632 W. Sahara Avenue.

Blanche was arrested on August 4 in Buckeye, Arizona.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Tony Abbatangelo was appointed to represent Blanche. Abbatangelo said he was not prepared to argue for bail and would try to visit Blanche on Thursday.

Abbatangelo said after the hearing that he plans to argue for bail at some point in the future.

Blanche’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19.

Friends and family of Martin previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Blanche was obsessed with Martin and had a toxic relationship with her.

“Fred’s threatened to kill her I don’t know how many times,” said Marla Moore, who described Martin as her best friend.

Martin’s brother, Sean Martin, said, “He had stronger feelings for my sister than she did for him.”

Martin said Blanche texted after the shooting: “She’s gone.” He replied, “Gone where???,” not understanding.

He also said his sister was dating Marshall.

A Metropolitan Police Department report described surveillance video in which police alleged Blanche repeatedly shot at both victims, including while he stood over Martin.

“Gina could be heard screaming, but as more shots were fired, the screaming stopped,” the report said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.