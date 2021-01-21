Man approached teen about graffiti before fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried to stop a teenager from spraying graffiti on a business, according to a newly released arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Zyonn Dawson (Las Vegas police)

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried to stop a teenager from spraying graffiti on a business, according to a newly released arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Zyonn Dawson, 18, was arrested Friday on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Officers were called Jan. 7 to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. where they found Jose Santa Cruz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, according to the report.

Santa Cruz was taken to University Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators spoke to Santa Cruz’s father, who said the pair were parking a taco truck on the corner of Charleston and South Lamont Street when Santa Cruz walked away from the truck and through the parking lot. Santa Cruz’s father then heard gunshots and saw Dawson running from the parking lot.

While investigators were reviewing the scene, they found freshly painted graffiti.

“According to (Santa Cruz’ father), if Jose saw someone spray painting graffiti on the wall of the business, he would have said something to them,” police wrote in the report.

Video surveillance from the scene helped police track the car Dawson was driving and showed the teenager spraying the wall, firing five rounds at Santa Cruz and throwing away a canister of spray paint before driving off.

Dawson told police two men walked up to him and that he thought he was about to be robbed. It was unclear if he told police he had shot Santa Cruz.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.