Man arrested in connection to east Las Vegas Valley shooting

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police have arrested a 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the east valley, police records show.

Zyonn Dawson was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday in connection with the death of 32-year-old Jose Jesus Santa Cruz, who was shot and killed Jan. 7, according to Metropolitan Police Department bookings logs and jail records.

Officers were called about 6:50 p.m. Jan. 7 to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. after a report of a shooting, Metro said. When police arrived, they found Santa Cruz lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The 32-year-old was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the torso.

Investigators believe the man was walking in a parking lot when he got in an argument with another man, who shot him. Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area, Lt. Richard Meyers had said.

Dawson faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He is due to appear in court Wednesday morning.

He remained in jail on Saturday without bail. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

