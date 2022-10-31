Man arrested after 40 years in Las Vegas slaying of woman

Sandra DiFelice was found dead in an East Bonanza Road home in 1980.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media regarding developments in the 1980 cold case rape and murder of Sandra DiFelice, with apprehended suspect Paul Nuttall pictured on the screen, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in the slaying of a woman more than four decades ago, police announced Monday.

Sandra DiFelice was found dead in an East Bonanza Road home in 1980, said Metro homicide section Lt. Jason Johansson in a press briefing on Monday.

Paul Nuttal, 64, has been arrested on suspicion of the murder, Johansson said.

The slain woman’s daughter, who was three years old when her mother was killed, spurred the developments that led to the arrest by calling cold case detectives in 2021 and asking for an update.

When detectives looked over the case again, they realized that DNA evidence found under DiFelice’s fingernails should be tested.

The evidence led to Nuttal, Johansson said.

“After Paul Nuttal was taken into custody, my cold case investigators had the pleasure of making the one phone call that every cold case detective wants to make, and that was to call the family members, specifically Sanda DiFelice’s daughter, and to let her know that there has been a development in the case and that we had arrested the suspect responsible for the murder of Sandra DiFelice,” Johansson alleged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

