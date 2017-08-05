ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

Man arrested in connection with deadly November beating in Las Vegas

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2017 - 5:13 pm
 

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly beating that occurred late last year.

First responders found Richard Ozuna unconscious on Nov. 9 near the Tire Xpress at 3920 W. Sahara Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard. He had been beaten with an object and had a fractured skull, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Ozuna died in hospice care from his wounds.

The Police Department said a lengthy investigation led detectives to identify William Johnson, 42, as the suspect. He was taken into custody at an east valley apartment complex Thursday.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like