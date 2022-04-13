60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man arrested in connection with fatal North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 9:51 am
 
Javier Benitez (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Javier Benitez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the case of a man shot to death in the city in March, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Javier Benitez, 30, was booked at the North Las Vegas Detention Center a week ago on a murder arrest warrant. On Tuesday, he was re-booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Cuevas said the arrest stems from the killing of Victorlee Boardley, 25, on March 18 in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay Street, near Fifth Street and Lone Mountain Road. Police did not immediately elaborate on what they believe connects Benitez to the killing.

Boardley played volleyball at Mojave High School. He went on to study communications at the College of Southern Nevada, where in 2015 he was the vice president of the Black Student Association, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report from the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST