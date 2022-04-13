Man arrested in connection with fatal North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police said the arrest stems from the killing of Victorlee Boardley, 25, on March 18.

Javier Benitez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the case of a man shot to death in the city in March, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Javier Benitez, 30, was booked at the North Las Vegas Detention Center a week ago on a murder arrest warrant. On Tuesday, he was re-booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Cuevas said the arrest stems from the killing of Victorlee Boardley, 25, on March 18 in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay Street, near Fifth Street and Lone Mountain Road. Police did not immediately elaborate on what they believe connects Benitez to the killing.

Boardley played volleyball at Mojave High School. He went on to study communications at the College of Southern Nevada, where in 2015 he was the vice president of the Black Student Association, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report from the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

