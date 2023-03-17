49°F
Homicides

Man arrested in December killing near the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
Christopher Brownwood (LVMPD)
Christopher Brownwood (Nevada Department of Corrections)
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a previously undisclosed killing near the Strip.

Christopher Brownwood, 40, is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Clark County Detention Center records showed that Brownwood was arrested in connection with the death of Lorenzo Soto, 39.

Soto was pronounced dead in a vacant apartment on Dec. 27 from gunshot wounds of the arms and chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Soto was found on the 3500 block of Paradise Road, but they declined to provide further information on the circumstances that led to his death.

It was unclear how Brownwood was tied to the shooting.

Brownwood had multiple prior charges out of Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 2002, including a guilty plea for possession of an unregistered firearm.

He served a year in Nevada State Prison in 2005 for coercion and receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, according to Clark County District Court records. In 2010 he was sentenced to a year in jail for obtaining a credit card without a cardholders consent, and in 2018 he was sent back to prison to serve at least 19 months for forgery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

