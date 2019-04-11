Man arrested in fatal shooting of bicyclist in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting death of a bicyclist last month in the east valley, records show.

Jail and booking records identify Kejuan Leonard Davis, 21, as a suspect in the March 26 shooting in a neighborhood near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder, the records show. He faces additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, lying to an officer and possession of forged bills in separate court cases.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive just before 11 p.m. that night and found Randy William Griffin, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He and another man were riding their bikes on Sacks when they encountered several men who were walking on the street, police have previously said. One of the men in the group pulled out a rifle and shot at the two bicyclists as they tried to ride away.

The group ran before police arrived. The second bicyclist was not injured.

Police said at the time that “it is possible the deceased victim and the suspect may have had a previous altercation a few days before this shooting.”

Griffin was shot the night before his daughter’s fourth birthday, said Griffin’s brother, Cody McArdle. He was planning a celebration for his daughter, Faith, for the next day.

Further information on the arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

