Man arrested in fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

Cashmen Robinson, 39, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A witness, surveillance video and an anonymous tipster helped detectives identify a man accused of fatally stabbing a 45-year-old last month in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cashmen Robinson, 39, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

Robinson’s Las Vegas Justice Court docket, which describes him as “indigent,” notes that he was being held without bail following a hearing Wednesday. Records do not list an attorney for him.

Police responded about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 14 to a motel at 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South, where Davelle Johnson walked into the lobby and collapsed, according to Robinson’s arrest warrant.

Johnson died at the scene from a stab wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Detectives interviewed a woman who saw the stabbing, and she said that she saw Robinson punch Johnson and did not initially know she had witnessed a stabbing, police said.

The woman and Robinson had broken up a relationship, and minutes before the stabbing, he had “accosted” her and her young daughter when she stepped out of a cab, police said.

It was not clear what happened next, but Robinson then “cornered” the victim in the area and stabbed him after a “brief conversation,” police said.

The woman told police that Robinson then threatened to kill her if “she told the police anything about the incident,” police said.

Footage of Robinson’s minutes-long quarrel with the woman and the stabbing helped corroborate her testimony, police said.

Two days after the killing, an anonymous tipster led police to a Facebook account under Robinson’s name that helped them match the suspect’s description, including a distinct “cross” tattoo on his face, according to the warrant.

The woman told people that Robinson had contacted her after the slaying and told her that he “did not mean to kill” the victim, police said.

Details of his arrest were not provided.

A bail hearing for Robinson is set for Thursday morning.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.