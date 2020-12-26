Man arrested in Henderson’s only unsolved homicide this year
A 22-year-old man was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday in connection with a March homicide in Henderson.
Jose Cortez, was booked on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, according to jail records.
Cortez was arrested in connection with the death of Edgar Monzon-Serrano, 22, of North Las Vegas, Henderson police confirmed Friday.
Officers were called at 2:20 p.m. March 27 to the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, after calls of a shooting and found Monzon-Serrano and another man had been attacked while inside a car, the Review-Journal previously reported.
Officers believed a man drove up to the car the victims were in, shot Monzon-Serrano and struck the other man with an unknown object, police said at the time.
Monzon-Serrano died from a gunshot wound to chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
Information about how Cortez was identified was not immediately available but court records show he and co-defendant, Hector Rosales, were charged Aug. 12.
Cortez was arrested Monday by Henderson police and was booked into CCDC Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5.
A warrant is still outstanding for Rosales on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.