Man arrested in Henderson’s only unsolved homicide this year

A 22-year-old man was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday in connection with a March homicide in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jose Cortez, was booked on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, according to jail records.

Cortez was arrested in connection with the death of Edgar Monzon-Serrano, 22, of North Las Vegas, Henderson police confirmed Friday.

Officers were called at 2:20 p.m. March 27 to the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, after calls of a shooting and found Monzon-Serrano and another man had been attacked while inside a car, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Officers believed a man drove up to the car the victims were in, shot Monzon-Serrano and struck the other man with an unknown object, police said at the time.

Monzon-Serrano died from a gunshot wound to chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Information about how Cortez was identified was not immediately available but court records show he and co-defendant, Hector Rosales, were charged Aug. 12.

Cortez was arrested Monday by Henderson police and was booked into CCDC Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5.

A warrant is still outstanding for Rosales on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

