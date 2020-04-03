Man charged in January homicide in central Las Vegas

A man has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling container in the central Las Vegas Valley in January.

Clark County Detention Center booking records show Anthony L. Nash, 42, has been booked at the jail on an open murder charge. He was booked under a Las Vegas police incident number that matches the homicide case of Asibayo Whitfield, 44, who was found slain in a recycling container in the backyard of a home Jan. 25.

Police responded to a residence in the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive, near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway, at 9:45 a.m. The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was found in a recycling container in the backyard of the home. The death was ruled a homicide due to sharp force injuries.

Las Vegas police had not released further details on the case as of Friday morning.

