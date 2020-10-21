Man charged with murder in Las Vegas strip mall shooting

A 29-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge four months after police said he chased a man through a shopping center and shot him.

Kendrick Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 29-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge last week after police said he chased a man through a shopping center and shot him in June.

Kedrick Williams, who was arrested Friday, is charged with one count of open murder, according to court records.

Police were called to 3000 block of East Desert Inn Road at 4:08 a.m. on June 5 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Pecos-McLeod Plaza, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Herbert Van Harris, 48, of Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Van Harris had been in a monthlong fight with Williams, and Williams coordinated with a woman who lives near the complex to meet with Van Harris and gun him down, according to Williams’ arrest report, which was released Tuesday.

Several anonymous witnesses called police after the shooting to report Williams went to his ex-girlfriend’s nearby apartment after the shooting to seek refuge and that a local homeless woman witnessed the shooting, police said.

The local woman told police during an Oct. 6 interview that she saw Van Harris running from Williams before “a succession of gunshots,” according to the arrest report.

Williams is being held on $100,000 bail pending a hearing Nov. 2.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.