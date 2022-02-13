72°F
Man dead, shooter detained following attempted car theft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2022 - 4:52 pm

A warehouse employee fatally shot a man who was reportedly stealing his car Sunday afternoon outside the business in an industrial area just west of the Strip, according to Las Vegas police.

The shooter was being questioned by detectives who were determining whether he would be arrested, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Two gunshots rang out at about 12:30 in the 4600 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Tropicana Avenue.

The alleged thief, who was struck in the head, died at University Medical Center, Spencer said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Spencer said that the employee was in “the process of loading equipment” into his personal car when he heard the engine turn on.

The gunman ran outside and confronted the man at gunpoint, Spencer said. When the man began to drive off, the warehouse employee opened fire.

The shooter is in his 30s, and police had not been able to identify the man he killed, Spencer said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

