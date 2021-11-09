Man faces murder charge after intentional wreck, police say

Las Vegas police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder after officials said he intentionally struck a motorcyclist, who was having an affair with his wife, in a car crash.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder after officials said he intentionally struck a motorcyclist, who was having an affair with his wife, in a car crash Sunday morning.

Police were called to report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Washington Avenue and Michael Way about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The motorcyclist, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 24-year-old Ryian Pollare, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined that 32-year-old Michael Daniels followed the motorcyclist and “intentionally swerved, striking the victim’s motorcycle, and causing him to leave the roadway and crash,” police said.

“Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives learned that the victim had an affair with Daniels’ wife,” Metro said.

Daniels was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Further information was not immediately available.

Staff reporter Jonah Dylan contributed to this story.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.