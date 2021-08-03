Man fatally shot at Las Vegas park

A man was killed after a shooting at a park in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in a Clark County park in the central valley on Monday night. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a man at Charlie Frias Park on West Tropicana Avenue. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed after a shooting at a park in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

Lt. Jason Johansson said that the slaying happened at Charlie Frias Park at 8:51 p.m. Police responded to the park’s main parking lot for a report of shots fired. In the parking lot, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who was identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office as James Edgar May, 30, died at the scene from gunshot wounds of the neck and chest.

Investigators believe the man was in a fight with another man in the parking lot when he was shot. Johansson said the shooter ran off.

Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.