Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police, was suspect in earlier killing

A Las Vegas SWAT officer late Friday fatally shot the man police say had taken a hostage and killed another man earlier in the day.

Police fatally shot the man connected to a Friday afternoon homicide near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road on Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Kipling Street around 12:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 12:20 p.m., a man in his 40s was fatally shot while working inside a home in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

The man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound and died at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

He said the home was being prepared to be sold and several people related to the owners had been doing work on the house.

“The victim is related to the owner of the house and they were working on the house,” Johansson said. “We do not believe that they lived at the house.”

He said it was unknown if the victim was shot by someone inside the home or by someone outside. Johansson said the shooting appeared to be isolated and related to “something connected within this family.”

Police announced around 9:30 p.m. that a police shooting had taken place — the second of the night.

It was determined that the suspected shooter was a man, that he had taken a hostage and was near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road, according to Johansson.

He said SWAT was called and the hostage was rescued and unharmed. He said a SWAT officer fired at the man as he was being taken into custody and he died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Johansson did not take questions during a media briefing just after midnight.

