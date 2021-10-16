Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

Officers were called at 12:58 a.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of West Drake Circle, near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street after a report of a shooting.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:58 a.m. to the 4600 block of West Drake Circle, near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street after a report of a shooting, and they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the man was in the area to meet another person for an ongoing dispute. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the man and ran off, police said.

The man, who died at the scene, will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may contact Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

