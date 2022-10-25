Man fatally shot outside Las Vegas CVS identified

A 40-year-old man slain outside a CVS pharmacy in central Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2022. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 40-year-old man slain outside a CVS pharmacy in central Las Vegas was identified as Juan Antonio De Leon, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue.

De Leon was in a quarrel with another man in the pharmacy’s parking lot when that man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head, police and the coroner’s office said.

Police said the victim died at the scene while the shooter fled.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

