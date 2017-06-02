Man fatally stabbed in apartment Wednesday was UNLV student

Clifton Taylor (UNLV's National Society of Black Engineers)

Clifton Taylor (Ken McDonald)

The 25-year-old man stabbed to death in an apartment Wednesday was a computer engineering student at UNLV, a university spokesman said Friday.

Clifton Taylor had been enrolled since the spring of 2015 and was enrolled to attend again in the fall, the spokesman said.

“He had never been in trouble before,” family friend Ken McDonald said. “He was a really good kid.”

Taylor was born in Chicago but moved to Las Vegas to attend UNLV. McDonald said Taylor was engaged.

Police are still looking for Taylor’s roommate, Zachary Drey, who is a suspect in the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or Drey’s whereabouts may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

