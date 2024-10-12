86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man found dead alongside I-15 near Moapa identified

Metro detectives have identified a man found dead Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, on the side of the road ...
Metro detectives have identified a man found dead Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, on the side of the road near Interstate 15 and Hidden Valley Road south of Moapa as 66-year-old Russell Vinton of Jacob Lake, Arizona. (Metro drawing)
More Stories
Metro police at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road on Satu ...
2 suspects arrested in May fatal shooting after birthday party
A third teen accused in a May 2024 slaying has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Depar ...
Records ID 15-year-old accused in May fatal shooting in Las Vegas
Juvenile shot to death in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man tied to fatal shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 5:46 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department said the body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday off I-15 near Hidden Valley Road, south of Moapa, with apparent trauma and gunshot wounds. The following Wednesday, investigators provided a sketch of the then-unidentified man and asked for the public’s help.

Police said in a news release that the man has since been identified as 66-year-old Russell Vinton, who was reported missing from Jacob Lake, Arizona.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES