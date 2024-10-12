Man found dead alongside I-15 near Moapa identified

Police said that the man, who suffered gunshot wounds, was 66-year-old Russell Vinton of Jacob Lake, Arizona.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday off I-15 near Hidden Valley Road, south of Moapa, with apparent trauma and gunshot wounds. The following Wednesday, investigators provided a sketch of the then-unidentified man and asked for the public’s help.

Police said in a news release that the man has since been identified as 66-year-old Russell Vinton, who was reported missing from Jacob Lake, Arizona.

