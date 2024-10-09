Police ask for help identifying man found dead along I-15

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was found dead on the side of the road on Interstate 15 Sunday.

A sketch of a man who was found dead on the side of Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road south of Moapa on Oct. 6, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was found dead on the side of the road on Interstate 15.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday off I-15 near Hidden Valley Road, south of Moapa, with apparent trauma and gunshot wounds.

The man was described by police as being a white adult male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with short brown and gray hair and a mustache with a small beard.

He was last wearing a Bayside Heavy Weight orange long sleeve shirt, a Hanes gray T-shirt, Dickies gray pants with a black belt, George gray boxer briefs, Force Extremes blue socks and Keen Footbear brown and blue hiking shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.