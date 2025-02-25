80°F
Homicides

Man found dead behind complex’s leasing office in east Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 2:46 pm
 

A man was found dead in an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Monday.

Patrol officers found a man unresponsive behind a leasing office at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane, north of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. An initial Clark County coroner’s exam at the scene revealed that the man was suffering from a “possible” gunshot wound, police said in a release.

Metro’s homicide section is currently investigating the incident. The identity of the man, along with his cause of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

