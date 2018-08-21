Man found dead in pickup with head wound in central Las Vegas

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person suffering a head wound inside a vehicle on the 2200 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street.

Homicide detectives were investigating early Tuesday morning after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the central valley.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of gunshots on the 2200 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Officers found a pickup truck running in an alley near 21st Street and Sunrise, Spencer said. The truck was in reverse gear and had rolled out of a parking space and into a block wall.

Inside was a man in his early 20s, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Spencer said witnesses saw a person running from the area after the shots were heard, but as of 4:30 a.m. police don’t have a clear description of the shooter.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area, Spencer said.

Police have blocked off the alley behind an apartment complex on Sunrise and 21st while detectives investigate.

