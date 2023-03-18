61°F
Homicides

Man jailed in 2021 east Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2023 - 12:20 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2023 - 1:25 pm
Clayton Perkins (Henderson Police Department)
A man was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center for the 2021 nighttime murder of a resident outside a house in eastern Las Vegas, court records show.

Clayton Perkins, 25, faces murder and attempted murder charges from the homicide of 48-year-old Joel Damian-Marin, who was killed in his backyard on Nov. 2, 2021, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police reported that Damian-Marin was standing behind his house on Denali Preserve Street, east of Boulder Highway, at 1 a.m. when he was shot and the assailant fled.

Federal court records reveal that Las Vegas police detectives arrested Perkins a day after the shooting at Bally’s — now the Horseshoe — as he allegedly tried to hire an undercover cop to work for him as a prostitute. As Perkins tried to get away, a 9 mm handgun he had fell on the casino floor.

He was convicted in federal court in Las Vegas last August for a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 18 months in a U.S. prison, according to the court records.

Perkins has felony convictions for Nevada state charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery.

His next court proceeding, a status check, is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this story.

