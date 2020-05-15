Man jailed in connection with body found in Las Vegas drainage canal

A 42-year-old man arrested Wednesday faces a murder charge in connection with a man’s body found last week in an east Las Vegas Valley drainage canal.

Christopher Murphy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 42-year-old man arrested Wednesday faces a murder charge in connection with the discovery last week of a man’s body in an east Las Vegas Valley drainage canal.

Christopher Murphy, 42, was arrested after patrol officers found him at the drainage canal on the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

About 10:15 a.m. May 5, police found the body after someone called 911 reporting an unresponsive man lying in the drainage canal, police have said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the man or released his cause and manner of death.

Murphy remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

