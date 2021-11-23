Man killed at swap meet identified as local

A North Las Vegas man killed at a local swap meet was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Monday.

Cesar Garcia, 51, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest at the Broadacres Marketplace in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to the coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Garcia was shot in the parking lot around 4:15 p.m. that day, but further details were not immediately released.

Ray Ngankou, 19, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and jailed in North Las Vegas.

His arrest report was not available Monday, but court records show he was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday on one count of murder.

