The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A downtown Las Vegas shooting left a man dead Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cedar Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jessica Wert.

The man died at the scene, Wert said, and a suspect was in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.