Man police say was fatally stabbed by 12-year-old daughter identified

A man North Las Vegas police allege was fatally stabbed by his 12-year-old daughter was identified on Monday.

He was 56-year-old James Waldie, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Waldie was found dead Friday night in an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street, near Civic Center Drive, north of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The girl told detectives that she had stabbed her father over a “disagreement” that stemmed from disciplinary action, according to police.

Police said they had responded to the apartment several times this month, including hours before Waldie was found dead.

Waldie reported a runaway child on Dec. 7, police said. About a week later, the girl was arrested for allegedly hitting and injuring the man.

On Friday, Waldie reported that the girl had run away again, said police, adding that officers found the girl and took her home.

The girl, who police did not name because she’s a minor, was jailed on a count of murder.

“No evidence was found indicating significant physical harm to the girl prior to the incident,” police wrote in a news release.

