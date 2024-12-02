Man shot and killed inside Las Vegas McDonald’s identified

A man fatally shot inside a McDonald’s east of the Strip last week was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police responded to a call on the evening of Nov. 25 about a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The coroner’s office identified the man on Monday as Joshua Johnston, 35. He died from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the coroner.

After the shooting, Johnston was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in a news release that Johnston had been arguing with a man before entering the McDonalds. That man later returned to the business and shot him before fleeing the scene on foot.

Several people were inside the fast food restaurant when the shooting happened, Metro Lt. Robert Price said in a briefing on Nov. 25.

Metro has not yet said whether or not anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

