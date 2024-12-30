60°F
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas apartment

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2024 - 10:14 am
 
Updated December 30, 2024 - 10:44 am

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a North Las Vegas apartment.

Police responded around 9:05 a.m. to the 2900 block of East Centennial Parkway, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach area. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Medical personnel responded and provided medical aid to the man, who was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives learned the victim and suspect were known to one another and determined the shooting was the result of a disagreement.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

