Man shot to death by roommate in northeast Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim in a shooting Monday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley as a 33-year-old man.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joel Tucker suffered a single gunshot wound after being shot by his roommate Monday on the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, according to the coroner and the Metropolitan Police Department. The coroner’s office ruled Tucker’s death a homicide.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the roommate who shot Tucker was detained for questioning, but police believe he was acting in self-defense and released him.

The case has been submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

The death marked the 87th homicide in Clark County this year and the 65th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

