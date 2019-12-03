Man who died after fight outside east Las Vegas business identified

Las Vegas police have said that the man suffered head and torso injuries in a “physical altercation” Saturday morning in the parking lot of business on Tropicana Avenue.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a man who died Sunday, one day after he was injured in a fight outside an east Las Vegas business.

He was 41-year-old Rodney Beal, according to the coroner’s office. Beal’s city and state of residence was unknown as of Tuesday.

Las Vegas police have said that Beal suffered head and torso injuries in a “physical altercation” Saturday morning in the parking lot of a business on the 3800 block of Tropicana Avenue, near South Sandhill Road.

Beal declined medical attention at the time, police said, but died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

His cause and manner of death had not been released as of Tuesday morning, but police previously said the coroner’s office had informed investigators that Beal’s death was a homicide.

Court records on Tuesday morning showed a suspect in Beal’s death has not been identified. Anyone with information may contact Las Vegas police homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit anonymous tips.

