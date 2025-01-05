43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man who shot at ex-wife, girlfriend identified

FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found near train tracks, I-15
Arnaz Jones (NLVPD)
North Las Vegas police arrest teenager wanted in fatal shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead after ‘jealous’ man shoots ex-wife, other woman in Las Vegas
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing NLV father to undergo competency evaluation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2025 - 12:03 am
 

Police have identified the man who they say shot at his “ex-wife and her girlfriend” in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday around 4:45 p.m., killing the girlfriend.

Adrian Rodriguez-Guillen, 41, reportedly got out of his car near Sacks Drive and Blanton Drive and shot at the two women who were in a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Rodriguez-Guillen, who made the 9-1-1 call remained at the scene, police said. The identity of the two women is yet to be released.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found near train tracks, I-15
By / RJ

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a news release issued Saturday.

MORE STORIES