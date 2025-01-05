Man who shot at ex-wife, girlfriend identified

Police have identified the man who they say shot at his “ex-wife and her girlfriend” in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday, killing the girlfriend.

Police have identified the man who they say shot at his “ex-wife and her girlfriend” in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday around 4:45 p.m., killing the girlfriend.

Adrian Rodriguez-Guillen, 41, reportedly got out of his car near Sacks Drive and Blanton Drive and shot at the two women who were in a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Rodriguez-Guillen, who made the 9-1-1 call remained at the scene, police said. The identity of the two women is yet to be released.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

