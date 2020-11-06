Mom arrested on suspicion of murder in deaths of 2 babies

Police arrested a mother on suspicion of murder in the deaths of 1-year-old and a 2-month-old babies at a central Las Vegas apartment.

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide involving two juveniles on the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide involving two juveniles on the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide involving two juveniles on the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested a mother on suspicion of murder in the deaths of 1-year-old and a 2-month-old babies at a central Las Vegas apartment.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the father came home to find both babies dead in an apartment in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway.

Police said they were dispatched to the address “to assist two unresponsive juveniles at an apartment complex.”

“Arriving officers located the juveniles and began to render aid,” police said in a press release. “Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the juveniles deceased.”

Spencer is expected to provide more information about the police investigation at approximately 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.