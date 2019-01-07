Mother urges daughter to surrender in Las Vegas manicurist’s death

Relatives of the woman suspected of hitting and killing a Las Vegas nail salon employee Dec. 29 appeared on national television Sunday, begging the woman to turn herself in.

Krystal Whipple (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Krystal Whipple, 21, is the sole suspect in the death of 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, after Whipple allegedly hit Nguyen with a stolen rental car and dragged her about 50 feet outside Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that Whipple’s mother had contacted police and was planning to speak to the media to ask her to return home. It was possible Whipple had left town, he said.

She remained at large Monday.

“You can’t run baby. You cannot run,” Whipple’s tearful mother said into the camera in an interview with ABC News. “You have to come forward baby.”

Whipple’s mother, who told ABC News she had been unable to reach her daughter, appeared distraught sitting next to Whipple’s grandmother. The two huddled together, crying.

“I know you didn’t mean to kill the person. We know you would never do anything like that, Krystal,” Whipple’s grandmother said in the interview. “Please come forth. We need you to come forth and stand up for what went on and tell your side of the story.”

The mother and grandmother were not identified during the interview.

Nguyen, 53, died at University Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Whipple is wanted on felony charges of murder, robbery and burglary, court records show. A criminal complaint and a warrant for her arrest were filed Friday in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to the same records.

On Thursday, the Police Department released surveillance footage that shows Nguyen jumping in front of the car, which already had begun to drive forward out of the parking lot. Her boyfriend also is seen clinging to the back of the car as it drives away from the salon.

“It is important we get this suspect into custody as the victim’s family and this community deserve to have her answer for this horrible crime,” Spencer said in a video statement on Thursday.

In the interview with ABC News, Whipple’s relatives apologized to Nguyen’s adult children.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your mom, and I couldn’t imagine how you feel,” Whipple’s mother said, sitting next to Whipple’s grandmother. “I hope you find it in your heart to forgive my daughter and my family.”

“We’re so sorry,” the grandmother adds, her voice shaky.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives working on the case have not taken a day off since Nguyen’s death, Spencer said Saturday.

On Monday morning he said that “there have been no new developments” in the case.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.