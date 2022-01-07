52°F
Motorist who died from gunshot wound identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 5:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man found shot in a vehicle in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

Robert Nagy, 44, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police responded to the intersection of Viking Road and Topaz Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle crash. They found Nagy gravely wounded in a vehicle, and he died at the scene.

Police said a suspect had not been identified and that the motive was unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

