Murder suspect pawned Las Vegas rapper’s jewelry, police say

Angell Cordero Fernandez, left, and Michael Jerome Mosley (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police say Michael Mosely, one of the men suspected in the killing of Las Vegas-area rapper Succeed Phlyguy, drove to San Francisco three days after the Oct. 12 killing and pawned the rapper’s jewelry, according to an arrest warrant.

Mosely, 27, was one of two men arrested in the slaying of the rapper, 40-year-old Ronnie Cravens Jr. Mosely is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, attempted robbery and burglary while in possession of a firearm, court records show.

Investigators wrote in the warrant that two masked men, including Angell Fernandez, 25, breached Cravens’ home in the 2900 block of Clarity Court where Cravens lived with his roommates and ordered everybody inside to drop to the floor.

Police said one of the roommates exchanged fire with Fernandez. A roommate was shot in the leg. Cravens died on his living room floor from gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A second gunbattle outside the house was captured by a nearby security camera. Fernandez and the other unnamed gunman then hopped into a 2011 Dodge Nitro as Mosely provided cover fire for them, according to the document.

Chasing leads, investigators learn Cravens was also robbed of jewelry. They ran Mosely’s name through a pawn search database. His name popped at a pawn shop in San Francisco, police said.

There, Mosely pawned a $48,000 Arkansas Razorbacks pendant owned by Cravens, the document shows. Cravens was born and raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Police said the pawn transaction occurred Oct. 15. Mosely’s thumbprint and driver’s license were required to complete the transaction. Police also said the license plate on Mosely’s vehicle was picked up twice by California law enforcement the day he allegedly pawned the pendant.

Mosely appeared for an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Henderson Justice Court, where his fiancee and his mother watched from the gallery. Mosely is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 12.

Police have said the suspects had pizzas delivered to Cravens’ home weeks ahead of the break-in and shooting. Investigators believe the deliveries were designed to gather intel on Cravens’ schedule.

Fernandez’s phone number was used to order the pizzas, police said. He became a suspect when police learned about the pizza orders. Police also said the same Dodge Nitro seen at the Oct. 12 shooting was also seen parked near Cravens’ home “conducting surveillance.”

Fernandez is in the custody at High Desert State Prison while he awaits his March 30 trial in Clark County District Court. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, battery and robbery, all with a deadly weapon, according to the records. Fernandez was out on parole at the time of the shooting and is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The third person involved in the shooting has not been arrested or charged.

