No arrests in fatal shooting at extended stay unit in Las Vegas

Rayvon Garon Williams, 28, was shot in the chest during an argument with “multiple people” both inside and outside his apartment at the Emerald Suites on Paradise Road.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No arrests had been made as of midday Tuesday in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man Monday night at an extended-stay complex in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe that the man, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Rayvon Garon Williams, was shot once in the chest during an argument with “multiple people” both inside and just outside his apartment at the Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road.

At the scene Monday evening, Metro Sgt. Jon Scott said Williams was seen arguing with two men and possibly a woman.

When the gunfire rang out about 7:45 p.m., everyone at the apartment fled, police said.

Williams, who officers found lying near the doorway of his apartment, was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro’s homicide at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

