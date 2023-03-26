51°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas boy, 17, shot dead at birthday party in hotel room

Minor fatally shot during birthday party
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 10:42 pm
 
Updated March 27, 2023 - 10:59 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot during a friend’s birthday party inside an off-Strip hotel Saturday night.

Omarion Wilson, of North Las Vegas, was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

At about 9:17 p.m., police responded to the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane and found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wilson had been shot inside a fifth-floor guestroom, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, who didn’t identify the victim.

Several people were inside the room for an 18th birthday party when additional people who had not been invited arrived, Johansson said Saturday night.

“There was some type of altercation which ultimately resulted in gunfire,” he said.

Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Johansson said the suspected shooter fled the scene and is not in custody.

“We do not know who he is at this point in time,” Johansson said.

Hotel guests were escorted back into the hotel by police and back to their rooms, but Johansson said the fifth floor was sealed off for the investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section by calling 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Justin Razavi contributed to this report.

