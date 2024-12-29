North Las Vegas police: 12-year-old girl ‘sole suspect’ in father’s stabbing death

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection to her father’s stabbing death on Friday.

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 12-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her father after a disagreement on Friday.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Friday from a family member of the 12-year-old girl who said that her father was possibly dead inside the apartment the two lived in.

The caller also told police that the girl said she had seen blood near her father’s body, and believed someone may have broken in, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police later arrived at the apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street, near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, and found a 55-year-old man dead.

Investigators learned during their investigation that there had been multiple police responses to the apartment earlier this month, including the father reporting a runaway juvenile on Dec. 7, and a domestic disturbance on Dec. 13 where the girl was arrested and accused of battering her father and leaving visible injuries.

Earlier on Friday, the father called police to report that the girl had run away from home again. She was found by patrol officers and returned home that day.

Girl admits to stabbing

Police said the girl made several different claims about what had occurred before her father’s death to police before ultimately admitting to stabbing her father after becoming upset with him.

The girl told police that the two had a “disagreement” earlier in the evening over a disciplinary action before he was found dead, police said.

She was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said. She is the sole suspect in the case.

Police said there was no evidence found that indicated “significant” physical harm to the girl before the incident, and found no evidence of forced entry into the home.

Detectives are continuing to work to understand the circumstances that led to the incident, police said. The identification of the 55-year-old man will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.

