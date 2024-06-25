North Las Vegas shooting leaves 2 females dead

Two females died late Monday night in a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The North Las Vegas Police Department released the following statement:

“Just after 10 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Dr. after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located two adult females, one being in their early 40’s and the other being in their late 50’s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel later pronounced both of those females deceased.”

NLVPD homicide detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests; police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.