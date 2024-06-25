85°F
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 2 females dead

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tup ...
Tupac Shakur murder suspect finds someone to post his $750K bail
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Retired Las Vegas police officer found guilty in 2019 slaying
Taylor Peck (NCSO via Facebook)
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 3:00 am
 

Two females died late Monday night in a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The North Las Vegas Police Department released the following statement:

“Just after 10 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Dr. after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located two adult females, one being in their early 40’s and the other being in their late 50’s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel later pronounced both of those females deceased.”

NLVPD homicide detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests; police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

