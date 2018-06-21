North Las Vegas suspect in woman’s killing was security guard

A man suspected of fatally shooting of Patricia Jones at a northwest valley apartment complex this month was an armed security guard, according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Demetrick Roberson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the northwest valley this month was an armed security guard, according to his arrest report.

Demetrick Roberson, 42, was arrested Monday in connection with the June 7 shooting death of Patricia Jones, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report. Roberson, who faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 5500 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard. A maintenance worker who had known Jones for years entered her unit, found her body and called police.

The worker told police that he invited Jones to the Fremont Street Experience hours before she was killed. Jones texted him just after 10 p.m. saying her boyfriend was almost to her home. The maintenance worker told police he knew Jones was in a new relationship with an “ex-cop.” The worker’s girlfriend told investigators Jones showed her a picture of the man named “D,” later identified by police as Roberson.

Investigators linked a photo of Jones and Roberson to a Regional Transportation Commission park-and-ride facility, where he worked as a security guard for Allied Universal.

A supervisor for the security company told police that Roberson was caught bringing a person police knew as Jones into a secure area of an RTC facility.

Police tracked Roberson’s phone to the area near Jones’ apartment at the time of the shooting. About the same time, both Roberson and Jones’ phones were turned off. Investigators determined his phone was near his North Las Vegas home after it turned on hours later.

During an interview with investigators, Roberson admitted to an extramarital affair with Jones. He told them that he was at her home during the time the shooting was reported, but denied killing her. Roberson also refused a polygraph test, telling police he was too nervous and would fail, according to the report.

“During the entire interrogation, Roberson showed no emotion that his girlfriend had been murdered,” the report reads.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

5500 Lake Mead Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV