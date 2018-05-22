Pahrump man identified as victim in Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police found Dennis Keith Dillard Jr., 50, about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, where he had crashed his SUV.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Las Vegas warehouse parking lot early Monday was from Pahrump, according to the Clark County coroner.

A passerby reported the crash and saw Dillard’s gunshot wounds when he approached the SUV to check on him.

Police said Dillard was shot in the chest at a warehouse parking lot on Bond Street. He tried to flee the scene but drove his vehicle into several buildings and cars before eventually crashing into a light pole a few hundred yards away, they said.

Dillard died at University Medical Center. His official cause and manner of death were pending with the coroner’s office Tuesday.

No one was in custody as of late Monday, according to county booking logs. At the scene early Monday, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still unclear.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

