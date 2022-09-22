91°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Police: Argument with roommate ends in fatal stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 1:20 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 20-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after an argument between two roommates at an east Las Vegas apartment escalated into a fatal stabbing, Las Vegas police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fight in a home in the 2200 block of Steele Street, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Judson Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police allege the dead woman’s roommate, Hailey Brown, 20, stabbed the victim to death during an argument.

Brown was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. She faces a charge of open murder.

The victim’s name had not yet been released early Thursday afternoon.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

