89°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2023 - 8:25 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2023 - 1:39 pm
Danelle Mask (Metropolitan Police Department)
Danelle Mask (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a woman connected to a suspicious death Saturday evening in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Josh Houchen said officers responded to reports that a man was not breathing in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive and called for medical assistance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houchen said the man’s wounds initially seemed to be self-inflicted, but after further investigation, the scene was deemed suspicious. Metro’s homicide unit later responded to the scene.

Police said in a news release Sunday that after a LVMPD Homicide Section investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Danelle Mask, who police said they believe got into an argument with the man and stabbed him.

Mask was booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
2
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
3
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
4
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
5
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
Man arrested in connection to death of woman at homeless encampment
Man arrested in connection to death of woman at homeless encampment
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas