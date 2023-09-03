Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas

Danelle Mask (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a woman connected to a suspicious death Saturday evening in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Josh Houchen said officers responded to reports that a man was not breathing in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive and called for medical assistance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houchen said the man’s wounds initially seemed to be self-inflicted, but after further investigation, the scene was deemed suspicious. Metro’s homicide unit later responded to the scene.

Police said in a news release Sunday that after a LVMPD Homicide Section investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Danelle Mask, who police said they believe got into an argument with the man and stabbed him.

Mask was booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

